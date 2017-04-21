Lane closures on 70th street

LANE CLOSURES TO BEGIN MONDAY ON S. 70TH STREET

Beginning Monday, April 24, South 70th Street from “O” to Van Dorn streets will have north and southbound lane closures for utility work and pavement repair. At least one lane in each direction will remain open during the work. The projects are scheduled to be completed at the end of July.

TH Construction Co. will be rebuilding the 45-year-old street lights on 70th Street for Lincoln Electric System. Sidewalk closures will also be required during this project. Beginning Monday, May 1 the Street Maintenance Department will be doing partial concrete pavement repairs in the same area. The department is trying a new product that is expected to be more durable than traditional concrete.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: projects) or contact Shane Dostal, Public Works and Utilities, at 402-525-7852.