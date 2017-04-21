Lane closures on 70th street

Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.More >>
On April 21, 2017, Patrick W. Schroeder, age 39, was charged in Johnson County with First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Nebraska Department of Corrections into the death of Terry L. Berry, age 22.More >>
After a local teacher lost her home in a fire, two students jumped at the opportunity to help.More >>
Courtesy of the ACLU Nebraska: ACLU Statement on Nebraska Department of Corrections and the Status of Prison Litigation FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 20, 2017 LINCOLN, Neb — On April 10, the ACLU of Nebraska sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts demanding that immediate changes be made to the prison system.More >>
The project will begin on Monday.More >>
Authorities say two workers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a construction site at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha.More >>
A bank robbery suspect has been captured after his all-terrain vehicle crashed in northeast Nebraska.More >>
Authorities have arrested a woman who tried to persuade Douglas County jail workers to turn over two inmates to her for transport.More >>
Cooler and mainly overcast today with an isolated shower possible...More >>
