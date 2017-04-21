Runway closure will add flights over east and southeast Lincolns - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Runway closure will add flights over east and southeast Lincoln

Runway closure will add flights over east and southeast Lincolns

Lincoln, NE: Friday, the Lincoln Airport Authority has released information regarding some changes in air traffic patterns due to a runway closure.

“Today we have begun a project to update our Runway 18/36 lighting and control systems, replacing the 25 year-old system installed in 1992. This project is expected to take approximately 60 days and will result in Lincolnites seeing and hearing more traffic in the East & Southeast parts of town,” said Jon Large, Deputy Director of Engineering.


This $2M project is partially funded by a $1.8M grant from the FAA and means that the Airport has to rely more heavily on its smaller 14/32 runway which will cause an increase in the noise and visibility of Lincoln’s air traffic on the affected sides of town.

