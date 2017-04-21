Runway closure will add flights over east and southeast Lincolns

On April 21, 2017, Patrick W. Schroeder, age 39, was charged in Johnson County with First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Nebraska Department of Corrections into the death of Terry L. Berry, age 22.More >>
On April 21, 2017, Patrick W. Schroeder, age 39, was charged in Johnson County with First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Nebraska Department of Corrections into the death of Terry L. Berry, age 22.More >>
Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.More >>
Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.More >>
The project will begin on Monday.More >>
The project will begin on Monday.More >>
After a local teacher lost her home in a fire, two students jumped at the opportunity to help.More >>
After a local teacher lost her home in a fire, two students jumped at the opportunity to help.More >>
Courtesy of the ACLU Nebraska: ACLU Statement on Nebraska Department of Corrections and the Status of Prison Litigation FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 20, 2017 LINCOLN, Neb — On April 10, the ACLU of Nebraska sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts demanding that immediate changes be made to the prison system.More >>
Courtesy of the ACLU Nebraska: ACLU Statement on Nebraska Department of Corrections and the Status of Prison Litigation FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 20, 2017 LINCOLN, Neb — On April 10, the ACLU of Nebraska sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts demanding that immediate changes be made to the prison system.More >>
Authorities say two workers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a construction site at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha.More >>
Authorities say two workers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a construction site at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha.More >>
A bank robbery suspect has been captured after his all-terrain vehicle crashed in northeast Nebraska.More >>
A bank robbery suspect has been captured after his all-terrain vehicle crashed in northeast Nebraska.More >>
More than a week ago a fire ravaged through a south Lincoln home, no lives were lost, but the family is still looking to rebuild. An electrical fire on April 13th caused major damage to a home north of 48th and Hwy 2, but thanks to the quick action of the family's 10-year-old daughter everyone made it out alive. "Smelled smoke, heard the smoke detector going off, and immediately jumped into action.More >>
More than a week ago a fire ravaged through a south Lincoln home, no lives were lost, but the family is still looking to rebuild. An electrical fire on April 13th caused major damage to a home north of 48th and Hwy 2, but thanks to the quick action of the family's 10-year-old daughter everyone made it out alive. "Smelled smoke, heard the smoke detector going off, and immediately jumped into action.More >>
Lincoln, NE: Friday, the Lincoln Airport Authority has released information regarding some changes in air traffic patterns due to a runway closure.More >>
Lincoln, NE: Friday, the Lincoln Airport Authority has released information regarding some changes in air traffic patterns due to a runway closure.More >>
Sunny and dry weekend ahead....More >>
Sunny and dry weekend ahead....More >>