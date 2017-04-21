Smith leads Huskers in Big Ten First Round

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Maineville, Ohio - Kate Smith fired an opening-round 74 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team on the first day of the Big Ten Championships on Friday at TPC River's Bend.

Smith, a freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., shot her two-over-par round on the 6,357-yard layout to enter Saturday's second round in a six-way tie for 14th, just one-shot back of a five-way tie for eighth. Michigan's Elodie Van Dievoet produced Friday's best round with a three-under-par 69. Minnesota's Emie Peronnin and Northwestern's Sarah Cho each find them one stroke off the lead at 70.

Cho helped Northwestern post Friday's best team round with an even-par 288. Wisconsin, led by Brooke Ferrell's 71, is just three stroke behind the Wildcats at 291. Michigan is in third at 295, while Ohio State closed the first round in fourth place at 296.

Smith's solid round helped the Huskers finish the first round in 10th place at 311. Senior Sarah Pravecek, junior Audrey Judd and freshman Annie Sritragul all managed rounds of 79 to account for Nebraska's team score in the six-count-four format of the conference tournament. Those three Huskers are tied for 52nd in an 83-player field. Junior Emily Gillman is tied for 58th after an opening-round 80, while freshman Claire Robertson settled for a 91.

The Big Ten Championships continue with Saturday's second round beginning with tee times at TPC River's Bend at 7:30 a.m. (CT). Admission is free. Live scoring will be available from GolfStat.com.

Big Ten Championships

TPC River's Bend (Maineville, Ohio)

Par 72, 6,357 Yards

April 21-23, 2017

Team Results (First Round)

1. Northwestern - 288

2. Wisconsin - 291

3. Michigan - 295

4. Ohio State - 296

5. Michigan State - 298

6. Purdue - 299

7. Illinois - 304

8. Minnesota - 305

9. Penn State - 306

10. Nebraska - 311

11. Iowa - 312

12. Maryland - 313

13. Rutgers - 316

14. Indiana - 318

Individual Leaderboard (First Round)

1. Elodie Van Dievoet, Michigan - 69

T2. Emie Peronnin, Minnesota - 70

T2. Sarah Cho, Northwestern - 70

T4. Brooke Ferrell, Wisconsin - 71

T4. Stephanie Lau, Northwestern - 71

T6. Becky Klongland, Wisconsin - 72

T6. Jaclyn Lee, Ohio State - 72

T8. Allyson Geer, Michigan State - 73

T8. Sarah Burnham, Michigan State - 73

T8. Bunyaporn Zeng, Wisconsin - 73

T8. Siyun Liu, Illinois - 73

T8. Marta Martin Garcia, Purdue - 73

T8. Janet Mao, Northwestern - 73

Nebraska Individuals

T14. Kate Smith - 74

T52. Audrey Judd - 79

T52. Sarah Pravecek - 79

T52. Annie Sritragul - 79

T58. Emily Gillman - 80

83. Claire Robertson - 91