Toy Drive for 10-year-old who saved family from fire

More than a week ago a fire ravaged through a south Lincoln home, no lives were lost, but the family is still looking to rebuild.

An electrical fire on April 13th caused major damage to a home north of 48th and Hwy 2, but thanks to the quick action of the family's 10-year-old daughter everyone made it out alive.

"Smelled smoke, heard the smoke detector going off, and immediately jumped into action. She grabbed our one-year-old son and brother out of his crib, and came...and pounded on our door, woke up. Got the whole family out, including the dog," says homeowner Ryan Martin.

The family has seen an outpouring of support, which they're very thankful for, but it's still not easy.

"It does break my heart that you know a lot of that you know, a lot of my daughter and my wife's cherished things. My son's one, he doesn't know what going on, but my wife had a lot of sentimental stuff in there and my daughter lost some stuff. There's a lot of irreplaceable stuff," added Martin.

The Martin's daughter lost most of her toys in the fire, but she's taking it in stride. The family is receiving help and donations are being accepted at Indigo Bridge Books and On-The-Go-Mobil gas station, right across the street from their home. And if you need some ideas?

"She's into Legos. She's also into superheroes and other nerdy stuff. She's really good at science, loves bird watching," said her Aunt Aja Martin.

She may love superheroes, but her dad says the superhero in his life, is in no comic book.

"In fact, I've told the story numerous times to folks, and it almost brings tears to my eyes every time because you know, she's our hero," said Martin.

The Martin's say their daughter had a handwritten plan, in case of a fire. Again, donations can be taken to Indigo Bridge Books and On-The-Go-Mobil gas station.