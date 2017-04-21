Household hazardous waste collection - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Household hazardous waste collection

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29th at WalMart, 87th & Hwy 2. This event is sponsored by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.


Accepted items include pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Items NOT accepted include latex paint, motor oil, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, check the “Waste Reduction and Recycling Guide” at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle guide). No business waste will be accepted.


The event is free of charge to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents. Donations are accepted at the collection.


The household hazardous waste program is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.

