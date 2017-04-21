A gridiron battle for a good cause in Alzheimer's football game

It was a battle on gridiron for a good cause Friday night at Speedway Sporting Village, as the Alzheimer's Association rolled out its inaugural flag football game fundraiser.

About 25 women split into two teams - Blondes vs. Brunettes - and played a full-length flag football game, complete with coaches, referees and even a chain gang.

"It's a rivalry on the field but we're united when it comes to tackling Alzheimer's and that's really what we're here for," said Megan Myers, who works with the organization and played in the game.

The event also featured a photo booth, concessions and raffle prizes.

Organizer say over $12,000 dollars was raised.

About 50 other cities across the country hold similar events.

Kelsey Cruz donned a purple jersey for the Brunettes team.

She's had to watch as several of her family members lost their fight with Alzheimer's.

"It's the ugliest disease," Cruz said.

"It's just kind of watching someone who is still there - their soul - and they just deteriorate."

Cruz says events like this are crucial for raising awareness and funds to combat the condition.

"It takes a lot for those who are caregivers," she said.

"Any little bit helps."

The Blondes team won 42-10.