Nebraska turkey hunters happy with experience - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska turkey hunters happy with experience

(AP)  A survey of turkey hunters this fall shows they were mostly satisfied with their Nebraska hunting experience.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, which conducted the survey, says the questionnaire was open to 2016 fall turkey hunters. Of the 1,114 responses, 63 percent responded that they were satisfied with their hunting experience and 98 percent replied they would hunt in Nebraska again during the fall season.        

The survey indicated that 20 percent of nonresident hunters were former Nebraska residents who continue to return to hunt. Colorado and California sent the most nonresident hunters to Nebraska for the season.

Overall, the counties where hunters reported harvesting most of their turkeys were Dawes, Red Willow, Custer, Buffalo and Lincoln. The commission says 4,868 turkeys were killed during last fall's hunting season.

