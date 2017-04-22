Omaha police officers honored - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

More than two dozen Omaha police officers recognized

Omaha police officers honored

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ More than two dozen Omaha police officers have been honored for outstanding work.

The Omaha Police Foundation named Officer Robbie Goering-Jensen the officer of the year for helping rescue three people from a house fire.
Goering-Jensen entered a burning house three times to make sure that everyone inside made it out safely. He also received the Medal of Valor for his actions that day.
The Omaha Police Foundation also recognized the efforts of the department's gang unit for arrested hundreds of suspects and working to mentor at-risk youth.
A total of 27 officers and two police units were honored.

