Omaha police officers honored

The project will begin on Monday.More >>
More than a week ago a fire ravaged through a south Lincoln home, no lives were lost, but the family is still looking to rebuild. An electrical fire on April 13th caused major damage to a home north of 48th and Hwy 2, but thanks to the quick action of the family's 10-year-old daughter everyone made it out alive. "Smelled smoke, heard the smoke detector going off, and immediately jumped into action.More >>
Lincoln, NE: Friday, the Lincoln Airport Authority has released information regarding some changes in air traffic patterns due to a runway closure.More >>
On April 21, 2017, Patrick W. Schroeder, age 39, was charged in Johnson County with First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony. These charges resulted from an investigation conducted by the Nebraska State Patrol with assistance from the Nebraska Department of Corrections into the death of Terry L. Berry, age 22.More >>
Organizer say over $12,000 dollars was raised.More >>
Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.More >>
Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to clean out unwanted chemicals by bringing their household hazardous waste to a collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29th at WalMart, 87th & Hwy 2.More >>
The owner of a dog whose carcass was found inside a cage in Lincoln has been given two years of probation.More >>
Dry and sunny weekend, followed by more storms...More >>
