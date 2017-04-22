Fishermen rescued at Mormon Island State Recreation Area

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - A fisherman whose boat went down at Mormon Island State Recreation Area near Grand Island has been rescued. A man who'd been in the boat Thursday night made it to safety and called for help, fearing his two companions had drowned. Another soon made it to shore, but the third clung to the nearly submerged boat. Firefighters and a canoeist reached him and got him into the firefighters' craft so he could be taken to shore and to a hospital.