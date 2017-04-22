Couple stopped with 71 lbs of marijuana - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Couple stopped with 71 lbs of marijuana

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Two people have been arrested after police say a traffic stop turned up marijuana, hash oil and pot-infused candy.  Douglas County sheriff's deputy stopped the couple's car, which had California plates, Thursday afternoon. Deputies say a search of the trunk turned up large duffel bags containing 71 pounds of marijuana, over 1,200 doses of hash oil and eight 4.5-pound bags of THC-infused gummy candy.

    •   
