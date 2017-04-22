Lincoln Police arrest a bank robbery suspect

Lincoln Police have a man in custody after a bank robbery Saturday morning.

Officers said it happened at the U.S. Bank near 56th and Hwy 2 before 9:30 a.m.

They said the suspect walked into the bank demanding money while suggesting he had a weapon.

LPD said no weapon was shown and there were two customers and three bank employees inside at the time.

They said the man then took off with the money in a bag on a bike.

No one was injured.

Police arrested him about an hour later on the interstate in a car.

This is a developing story.