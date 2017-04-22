Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

A motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition after being struck by an SUV Saturday morning near 14th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Lincoln Police say it happened at around 11:30 a.m. The motorcycle was headed south on 14th Street when the northbound SUV turned left in front of him.

The motorcyclist drove into the vehicle. Police say the SUV failed to yield.

"Anytime there's motorcycles or it's nice outside we want people to be aware of motorcycles and aware of their surroundings," Sgt. Michael Muff with the Lincoln Police Department said.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries

The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney was blocked off for several hours while officials investigated.

