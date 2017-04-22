One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

One dog is dead and a man is in the hospital after 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex on 11th and E Streets in Lincoln.

The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment in the kitchen at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they rescued several animals including two dogs and a cat, but one dog didn't live. One man was rescued as well. He was taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries aren't known.

Officials say there is heavy smoke damage throughout the building. Most of the fire damage was confined to the kitchen.

The Red Cross was called to relocate residents. At this time, it is unclear how many of those people will not be able to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

