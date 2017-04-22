Hundreds attend Lincoln's Earth Day Celebration - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Hundreds attend Lincoln's Earth Day Celebration

Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln's Earth Day Celebration, at the Union Plaza.

It was a day of appreciation as student organizations, non-profits, businesses and those looking to enjoy some fun activities, came out for Earth Day.

"Earth Day is a day where we like to get out and celebrate all of the things that make us here," said Heidi Twonig, a CRUNCHI Advocate.

The event featured all kinds of things, including environmentally-friendly make-up, energy efficient lights and much, much more.

Mark Brohman of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, says the organization receives more than 44% of their funds from the Nebraska Lottery. They then give that back in the form of grants for environmental work.

"We provide awareness by being there in small communities and large communities, and doing projects. We're hoping to spread awareness. Let people know about recycling and being good stewards of the land," says Brohman.

Many young faces attended Lincoln's Earth Day too, an encouraging sign for Chad Taylor of Whole Foods.

"The importance is teaching it to our young generation, growing up to instill the importance to them of why taking care of the Earth is important for all of us," said Taylor.

Some who attended the event are doing their part to help, not just on Earth Day.

"Personally, myself, I recycle and instead of driving my vehicle everyday, a lot of times, today, I ride my bike," said Kafi Adam

Just some food for thought: It's estimated that the average American throws away 4.5 lbs of trash a day.

