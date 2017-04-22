March for Science in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

March for Science in Lincoln

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon. It's one of more than 600 locations nationwide joining in satellite marches alongside the larger demonstration in Washington D.C.

"You will find that there are people from all over the political spectrum that can agree on science-based policies," said Ignacio Correas, who organized the Lincoln March for Science.

The marchers want Washington to prioritize scientific research in their funding days.

"Environmental Science is particularly under siege and we obviously...would like to see more research go into environmental science, but that's not necessarily our only focus," Correas went on, saying they also want things like space science, engineering, chemistry, and vaccine research to get attention. 

The crowd was huge, in the thousands.

One bio-chem professor at UNL, Comcetta DiRusso, says she's relied on federal grants to continue her research. She says she thinks some people are tired of paying taxes and feeling like they don't control where the money goes. She says she understands the want for smaller government, but thinks cutting scientific research is throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

"Scientists don't often promote what they do, but our society in the United States is flush with technology, with medical care, with educational possibilities, and we can't lose that momentum."

