State wildlife experts urge public to leave baby animals alone

. (AP)  State wildlife experts are reminding people to leave baby animals alone if they find them.
        The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the best course of action is to leave wildlife alone and not try to rescue the animal.
        In the case of deer or other birds or mammals, the mother may be eating or drinking nearby. It is normal for a doe to leave a fawn to help keep it from being found by predators.
        The commission says it's also not a good idea to try and raise wild animals as pets. As animals mature, they become more independent and follow natural instincts to establish their territories.
        And animals that have been rescued are poorly prepared for life in the wild.

