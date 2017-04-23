Bird education event on May 6 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The event will be at For Hartsuff State Historical Park

Bird education event on May 6

Posted:

ELYRIA, Neb. (AP) _ Birds will be the focus May 6 at Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park in central Nebraska.
        The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says guest speaker Dave Titterington will share his knowledge of different types of feed and feeders used to attract a variety of birds. There also will be a presentation on using binoculars.
        The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon. Call 308-346-4715 to register. A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park. Fort Hartsuff sits 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Elyria in Valley County.

