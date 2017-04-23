Mountain lions blamed for thing big-horn sheep herds - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska wildlife officials say a slowly-growing mountain lion population is suspected of killing some of the state's also-thin bighorn sheep herds. Mountain lions are strongly suspected of having killed five bighorns between June and March, and nine since 2015, in western Nebraska.

