Mountain lions blamed for thinning big-horn sheep herd

Lincoln Police have a man in custody after a bank robbery Saturday morning. Officers said it happened at the U.S. Bank near 56th and Hwy 2 before 9:30 a.m. They said the suspect walked into the bank demanding money while suggesting he had a weapon. LPD said no weapon was shown and there were two customers and three bank employees inside at the time. They said the man then took off with the money in a bag on a bike. No one was injured. Police arrested him about an hour late...