Gering man agrees to plead to child sex assault in deal - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gering man agrees to plead to child sex assault in deal

Gering man agrees to plead to child sex assault in deal

Posted: Updated:

GERING, Neb. (AP) - A 28-year-old Gering man has agreed to plead guilty or no contest to charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in a plea agreement with prosecutors.
    Celestino Aguayo had been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and other counts. In a deal with prosecutors, the charges have been changed to third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted sexual assault. He faces up the five years in prison when he's sentenced June 1.
    Police say the girl told investigators last year that Aguayo had fondled her and sexually assaulted her on other occasions.
    Police learned of the assault when the girl's family contacted authorities last May.
    

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.

    More >>

  • One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • March for Science in Lincoln

    March for Science in Lincoln

    Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.