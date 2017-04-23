Gering man agrees to plead to child sex assault in deal

Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.
The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln Police have a man in custody after a bank robbery Saturday morning. Officers said it happened at the U.S. Bank near 56th and Hwy 2 before 9:30 a.m. They said the suspect walked into the bank demanding money while suggesting he had a weapon. LPD said no weapon was shown and there were two customers and three bank employees inside at the time. They said the man then took off with the money in a bag on a bike. No one was injured. Police arrested him about an hour late...
The project will begin on Monday.
Hundreds of people gathered at Lincoln's Earth Day Celebration, at the Union Plaza. It was a day of appreciation as student organizations, non-profits, businesses and those looking to enjoy some fun activities, came out for Earth Day. "Earth Day is a day where we like to get out and celebrate all of the things that make us here," said Heidi Twonig, a CRUNCHI Advocate. The event featured all kinds of things, including environmentally-friendly make-up, energy efficient ligh...
Lincoln, NE: Friday, the Lincoln Airport Authority has released information regarding some changes in air traffic patterns due to a runway closure.
Temperatures in the 70's for Sunday and Monday...