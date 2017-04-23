Two fire captains sue department - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

The captains say they were punished for reporting harassment

Two fire captains sue department

Posted: Updated:

 (AP) - Two Lincoln Fire and Rescue captains are suing the department, saying their bosses retaliated against them for reporting harassment of female firefighters in the department.
    Capts. Brian Giles and Troy Hurd say they were passed up for promotions while firefighters who were less qualified got the jobs. Hurd's lawsuit says he also faced unwarranted disciplinary actions.
    Hurd filed his federal lawsuit last year. A jury trial is scheduled for next year.
    Giles filed his lawsuit Wednesday, saying retaliation against him began after he filed complaints that a woman at one station was arbitrarily placed on 18 months' observation and was discouraged from applying for a rescue and hazmat job because "typically women are less mechanically-minded than men."
    Giles and Hurd seek unspecified damages.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.

    More >>

  • One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • March for Science in Lincoln

    March for Science in Lincoln

    Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.