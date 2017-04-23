Robbery suspect shot - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police: Man shot by officer released from hospital, arrested

Robbery suspect shot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say an Omaha man shot by an officer earlier this week has been arrested and taken to jail after being released from a hospital.
    Police say 31-year-old Dillion Trejo was released from Nebraska Medical Center on Saturday and immediately booked into the Douglas County jail. He's charged with robbery, theft and several other counts.
    Trejo was shot Monday by Omaha Officer Brooks Riley, a seven-year veteran, following a chase. Police say Trejo robbed a convenience store Monday, drove away and then stole a pickup truck. When he fled the truck on foot, the officer confronted him with his service gun drawn.
    Police and prosecutors say the shooting was justified. Riley's body-camera footage seems to show Trejo reaching into his waistband and simulating pulling a gun on the officer.

