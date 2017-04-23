Omaha auditorium - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Plans for Omaha Civic Auditorium Plans site to be presented in May

Omaha auditorium

Posted: Updated:

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Plans for apartments, offices, stores and possibly a new downtown public library at the sight of the old Omaha Civic Auditorium will be presented to the city's planning board next month.
    The developer, Tetrad Property Group, envisions a grocery, a fitness center and civic buildings.
    Engineers' drawings show four buildings on the site, the tallest at seven stories, arranged around and amphitheater and promenade.
    The four buildings combined would have a total of about 740,000 square feet (68747.68 sq. meters) and cost of about $200 million.
    The 62-year-old auditorium was torn down last year. Local leaders said the building was unable to keep pace with booking events at nearby venues.
    The city planning board meets May 3.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.

    More >>

  • One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • March for Science in Lincoln

    March for Science in Lincoln

    Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Lincoln turned out in full force for the March for Science Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.