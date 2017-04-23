3 arrested for assault/robbery Saturday - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ayanna Green Ayanna Green
Kamiya Kelly Kamiya Kelly
Nathan Jane Nathan Jane

Lincoln Police responded to an assault and robbery at the Burger King on 48th and Van Dorn Streets Saturday afternoon at 4:30.

They say a female victim, age 20, was observed by witnesses to be assaulted by two females who arrived in a vehicle in the company of a male.

After assaulting the victim, the two female suspects took items from the victim and removed items of clothing the victim was wearing leaving her clad only in her underclothes. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in with the male driving. The female victim was provided assistance by the witnesses and the business until the police could arrive.

After the initial investigation at the scene the vehicle involved was observed parked near 25th and Holdrege and three persons inside were contacted and brought to LPD Headquarters for questioning. Two females were arrested for Robbery and a male was arrested for Aiding and Abetting Robbery.

The victim and the male were known to each other prior to this incident. Portions of the victim’s stolen property were recovered.

Arrested for Robbery were: Kamiya Kelly, age 19 of Omaha; Ayanna Green age 19, no permanent address; Arrested for Aid and Abet Robbery: Nathan Jane age 19, address unknown.

