Raising Cane's partners with Strider for bike give away

Raising Cane's partnered with Strider Bikes to give away 50 bicycles.

Toddlers were given the chance to ride bikes and possibly win one, at Raising Cane's near 58th and Old Cheney.

"So, today we are giving away 30 Strider bikes, so we have partnered with Strider, which is a no pedal balance bike," said Dee Collins, Director of Marketing for Raising Cane's.

The event featured an obstacle course for toddlers, setup by Scheels, called the Strider Adventure Zone.

Its goal is to get two, three and four-year-old children ready for the 2017 Strider Cup Race on June 10th.

"So, we come out and we do an adventure zone for kids to give them a chance to ride a Strider bike. It's something fun to get kids active," say Heather Overturf of Scheels.

There was a bike given away every 15 minutes and the event was free to the public, and besides the prizes it was a good time for all.

"I think it's adorable and the kids have so much fun. It really...they get excited about being on the bikes and then want one, just to get active," added Overturf.

And it wasn't just the kids that had fun.

"What I love the most, is the sense of pride that are on the faces of the parents," says Collins.

This was the second year of the give away. In addition to the bikes given away at the event, a total of 50 bikes were raffled off. Last year, 120 bikes were gifted.

Raising Cane's is also donating five bikes and helmets each to four daycare centers across Lincoln.