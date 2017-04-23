LFR: 11 fire rescues in just over a month

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Last month, Lincoln Fire and Rescue worked with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to rescue a group of people from a burning home near 9th and D streets. Luckily, everyone was rescued off the porch roof of the building with only minor injuries. In fact, since March 15th, LFR has rescued at least 11 people from fires across the capital city.

"It is a lot," said Battalion Chief Rick Schneider. "Maybe one, if that much."

Schneider says when crews pull up to fight a fire where they know a person is inside, everything changes.

"We want to get them out as soon as possible, so that the first of the crew will divert all attention and resources to affecting that rescue," Schneider said.

That means everyone from the first engine on the scene focuses on getting the person inside out. Sometimes that involves ladders. Other times they have to get creative, like last week, when they had to cut a hole in a house to make a way for the woman inside to escape.

But always, rescues are more risky. LFR says that's because there's more at stake.

"Due to hazards," Schneider explained. "Smoke, fire, lack of oxygen."

That's why firefighters go into burning buildings in fires they would otherwise try to put out from a safe distance--because life or death can be a matter of minutes, even seconds.

"They've been in that environment for a while, essentially holding their breath," Schneider said, talking about fire victims. "Before they get burned, succumb to smoke inhalation, we want to get them out of that environment and somewhere safe."

LFR says it's also a good reminder to make sure you have working smoke detectors, and a plan to get out of the house in case of an emergency.