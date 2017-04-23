LFR: 11 fire rescues in just over a month - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LFR: 11 fire rescues in just over a month

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Last month, Lincoln Fire and Rescue worked with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office to rescue a group of people from a burning home near 9th and D streets. Luckily, everyone was rescued off the porch roof of the building with only minor injuries. In fact, since March 15th, LFR has rescued at least 11 people from fires across the capital city.

"It is a lot," said Battalion Chief Rick Schneider. "Maybe one, if that much."

Schneider says when crews pull up to fight a fire where they know a person is inside, everything changes.

"We want to get them out as soon as possible, so that the first of the crew will divert all attention and resources to affecting that rescue," Schneider said.

That means everyone from the first engine on the scene focuses on getting the person inside out. Sometimes that involves ladders. Other times they have to get creative, like last week, when they had to cut a hole in a house to make a way for the woman inside to escape.

But always, rescues are more risky. LFR says that's because there's more at stake.

"Due to hazards," Schneider explained. "Smoke, fire, lack of oxygen."

That's why firefighters go into burning buildings in fires they would otherwise try to put out from a safe distance--because life or death can be a matter of minutes, even seconds.

"They've been in that environment for a while, essentially holding their breath," Schneider said, talking about fire victims. "Before they get burned, succumb to smoke inhalation, we want to get them out of that environment and somewhere safe."

LFR says it's also a good reminder to make sure you have working smoke detectors, and a plan to get out of the house in case of an emergency. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 arrested for assault/robbery Saturday

    3 arrested for assault/robbery Saturday

    3 arrested for assault/robbery Saturday

    Ayanna GreenAyanna Green

    On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St. 

    More >>

    On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St. 

    More >>

  • Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.

    More >>

  • One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

    One dog dead, several people displaced in apartment fire

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

     The blaze sparked in a second floor apartment at around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.