Man who robbed Lincoln bank known as serial robber

An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.

Jason McCain, 37, was arrested Saturday after robbing the U.S Bank on 56th Street and Highway 2 at 9:30 that morning.

Police say he robbed the same bank back in February, and he is the same man who pleaded guilty to robbing 5 Omaha banks in 2010.

Authorities say McCain was on house arrest at the time of the Lincoln robberies.