Smith leads Huskers at Big Ten Championships

Maineville, Ohio - Kate Smith produced a final-round 76 to help the Nebraska women's golf team climb one spot in the final team standings on the closing day of the Big Ten Championships at TPC River's Bend Golf Club on Sunday.

Smith, a freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., closed her first Big Ten Championship with a team-leading 47th-place individual finish at 234 (74-86-76). With Smith leading the way, the Huskers managed a final-round team score of 314 to move past Indiana in the final team standings. The Huskers also finished in front of Rutgers.

Junior Audrey Judd (Olathe, Kan.) closed with her best round of the three-day tournament with a 78 on Sunday. She finished in a tie for 49th (79-79-78-236) with fellow Husker Annie Sritragul. The freshman from Bangkok, Thailand, settled for a final-round 80 to join Judd at 236.

Sarah Pravecek closed her Husker career with an 80 as well to give Nebraska its fourth score on Sunday. The senior from Omaha, Neb., finished in a tie for 61st at 241. Junior Emily Gillman closed her tournament with an 86 to finish in 72nd (247), while freshman Claire Robertson finished 81st (91-85-89-265).

Michigan State overcame tournament leader Northwestern to capture the team title on Sunday. The Spartans fired Sunday's best round with a 285 to close at 866. Michigan State finished two strokes ahead of Northwestern (868) after the Wildcats managed a 295 on Sunday. Ohio State took third (296-294-287-877), while Wisconsin finished fourth (291-306-287-884).

Michigan Elodie Van Dievoet captured the Big Ten individual title with a final-round 270 to finish at 210. Van Dievoet overcame Michigan State's Sarah Burnham by one stroke. Burnham shot an amazing 63 on Saturday to storm to the top of the leaderboard, but she settled for a 75 on Sunday. Minnesota's Emie Peronnin took third at 212.

Big Ten Championships

April 21-23, 2017

TPC River's Bend (Maineville, Ohio)

Par 72, 6,357 Yards

Final Team Results

1. Michigan State - 298-283-285-866

2. Northwestern - 288-285-295-868

3. Ohio State - 296-294-287-877

4. Wisconsin - 291-306-287-884

5. Michigan - 295-304-293-892

6. Purdue - 299-303-299-901

7. Illinois - 304-303-301-908

8. Minnesota - 311-298-302-911

9. Maryland - 313-304-296-913

10. Iowa - 312-311-308-931

11. Penn State - 306-309-319-934

12. Nebraska - 311-319-314-944

13. Indiana - 318-308-320-946

14. Rutgers - 316-316-316-948

Final Individual Results

1. Elodie Van Dievoet, Michigan - 69-71-70-210 (-6)

2. Sarah Burnham, Michigan State - 73-63-75-211 (-5)

3. Emie Peronnin, Minnesota - 70-70-72-212 (-4)

4. Allyson Geer, Michigan State - 73-73-70-216 (E)

T5. Stephanie Lau, Northwestern - 71-76-71-218 (+2)

T5. Katie Sharp, Michigan State - 75-72-71-218 (+2)

T5. Jaclyn Lee, Ohio State - 72-70-76-218 (+2)

T8. Becky Klongland, Wisconsin - 72-73-74-219 (+3)

T8. August Kim, Purdue - 75-74-70-219 (+3)

T8. Kacie Komoto, Northwestern - 78-71-70-219 (+3)

Nebraska Individuals

47. Kate Smith - 74-84-76-234

T49. Audrey Judd - 79-79-78-236

T49. Annie Sritragul - 79-77-80-236

T61. Sarah Pravecek - 79-82-80-241

72. Emily Gillman - 80-81-86-247

81. Claire Robertson - 91-85-89-265