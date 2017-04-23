Huskers earn spot in Big Ten Tournament

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

The Nebraska women's tennis team earned the No. 9 seed and will take on No. 8 seed Minnesota in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, April 27 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana-Champaign, Ill.

The Huskers learned their Big Ten Tournament match-up when the conference officially announced its tournament bracket on Sunday evening. The Big Red will take on the Golden Gophers on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the four-day event at the University of Illinois.

Iowa claimed the No. 7 seed and will take on 10th-seeded Indiana in Thursday's second match of the 10-team tournament.

If the Huskers can get past Minnesota on Thursday, Nebraska will face top-seeded Ohio State on Friday at 10 a.m. The Buckeyes shared the Big Ten regular-season title with second-seeded Michigan. Both Ohio State and the Wolverines went a perfect 11-0 in conference play in 2017. Ohio State owns a 25-2 overall record, while Michigan is 19-4 overall.

Nebraska finished in a three-way tie for seventh in the final conference standings at 5-6, but lost regular-season duals to both Minnesota and Iowa. Nebraska enters the Big Ten Tournament with an 18-7 overall record. It marks the first time since 2014 that the Huskers have qualified for the conference tournament.