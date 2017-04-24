4-year-old Omaha boy shot in a hand, police say - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

4-year-old Omaha boy shot in a hand, police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has been shot in a hand in northeast Omaha.
        Officers and medics were sent to the home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday. The boy soon was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.
        Police haven't released his name or other details about the shooting.

