Washington man killed in Nebraska crash, patrol says

On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St.

On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St.

An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.

An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.

Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.

Raising Cane's partnered with Strider Bikes to give away 50 bicycles. Toddlers were given the chance to ride bikes and possibly win one, at Raising Cane's near 58th and Old Cheney. "So, today we are giving away 30 Strider bikes, so we have partnered with Strider, which is a no pedal balance bike," said Dee Collins, Director of Marketing for Raising Cane's. The event featured an obstacle course for toddlers, setup by Scheels, called the Strider Adventure Zone.

Raising Cane's partnered with Strider Bikes to give away 50 bicycles. Toddlers were given the chance to ride bikes and possibly win one, at Raising Cane's near 58th and Old Cheney. "So, today we are giving away 30 Strider bikes, so we have partnered with Strider, which is a no pedal balance bike," said Dee Collins, Director of Marketing for Raising Cane's. The event featured an obstacle course for toddlers, setup by Scheels, called the Strider Adventure Zone.

A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.

A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.

The captains say they were punished for reporting harassment

(AP) - Two Lincoln Fire and Rescue captains are suing the department, saying their bosses retaliated against them for reporting harassment of female firefighters in the department. Capts. Brian Giles and Troy Hurd say they were passed up for promotions while firefighters who were less qualified got the jobs. Hurd's lawsuit says he also faced unwarranted disciplinary actions. Hurd filed his federal lawsuit last year. A jury trial is scheduled for ... More >>