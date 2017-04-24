Washington man killed in Nebraska crash, patrol says - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Washington man killed in Nebraska crash, patrol says

Washington man killed in Nebraska crash, patrol says

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a Washington man has died in a western Nebraska accident.
        The Nebraska State Patrol says 45-year-old Nickolay Gorlov was heading west on Interstate 80 near Sutherland around 10:55 a.m. Friday when his van ran off the roadway and struck a tree.
        The patrol says investigators suspect a medical condition caused the accident. The patrol says Gorlov lived in Vancouver, Washington.

