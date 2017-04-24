Man who killed sister when he was 14 gets new sentence - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man who killed sister when he was 14 gets new sentence

Man who killed sister when he was 14 gets new sentence

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


YORK, Neb. (AP)

        A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.
        On Friday a York County district judge sentenced 44-year-old Sydney Thieszen to 70 years to life, giving him an eventual chance at parole. Thieszen was convicted in 1988 of killing his sister, Sacha Thieszen, at their home near Henderson. Prosecutors say Thieszen killed his sister because he was afraid she would tell police he was running away from home.
        Thieszen had filed a motion for post-conviction relief in 2013 in light of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared mandatory life-without-parole sentences unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 arrested for assault/robbery Saturday

    3 arrested for assault/robbery Saturday

    3 arrested for assault/robbery Saturday

    Ayanna GreenAyanna Green

    On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St. 

    More >>

    On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St. 

    More >>

  • Man who robbed Lincoln bank known as serial robber

    Man who robbed Lincoln bank known as serial robber

    Man who robbed Lincoln bank known as serial robber

    An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.

    More >>

    An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.

    More >>

  • Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after accident

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. 

    More >>

    Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.