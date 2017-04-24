Officials send Sarpy County residents scam alert - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Officials send Sarpy County residents scam alert

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware that “Scammers” are calling residents in Sarpy County and advising individuals that they have missed jury duty and would have a warrant issued for their arrest if they did not pay a fine.  The perpetrator(s) are using Sarpy County Sheriff’s Deputies names in the process and indicate that an arrest warrant for missing jury duty can be cleared by paying a fine between $ 500- $ 1000.  Potential victims are then instructed to purchase a pre-paid money card, then call the perpetrator(s) back with the card number and access code to clear the warrant. Please be advised that the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office does not solicit money over the phone or conduct official business in the capacity outlined above.  Please report any suspicious activity relating to this “scam” to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office at 402-593-2288.

