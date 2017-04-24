Excellence in Education: LPS Inspire Awards

Posted by: Gwen Baumgardner

More than 100 members of the Lincoln Public School community were recognized at the 2017 Inspire Awards.

The awards ceremony is a celebration of excellence at local schools.

"This award has a long tradition of excellence. Each year since it's inception, the foundation have offered this award for school excellence," says the Foundation for LPS.

For the third year, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools gave out dozens of Inspire Awards. Community members could nominate students, teachers, and schools throughout the year.

"It's an opportunity for those quiet leaders to be recognized in their schools. Those people that come to work, come to school every day. They put their heads down, they go in and they really make the school community a great place. That happens all across the district. What we try to do with the Inspire Awards is really reflect on how powerful those people are in the school community," says Korena Varejcka, with the Foundation for LPS.

Roper Elementary School was recognized as the top school for excellence. Roper elementary was also given a check for for $6,500 to spend on new school programs.



You can find a full list of all the student and teacher winners here: www.foundationforlps.org/our-community/celebrations-awards/2017-inspire-award-winners.html?utm_content=buffer15157&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer