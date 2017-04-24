Nebraska bill to help third parties wins final approval

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska's Libertarian Party could automatically appear on election ballots under a bill given final approval in the Legislature.

Lawmakers passed the measure Monday with a 48-0 vote. It would create a new way for parties to maintain ballot access, allowing them to divert more resources into local races and fundraising.

Parties could automatically appear on the ballot if they have at least 10,000 registered members. The Libertarian Party of Nebraska cleared the threshold late last year.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete, a former Republican who registered as a Libertarian last year. Ebke has said she believes the bill will promote competition and force parties to hone their messages.

