Plan to merge Nebraska roads, aeronautics agencies passes

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lawmakers have approved a plan to merge the state roads and aeronautics departments, ending Nebraska's status as the nation's only state without a Department of Transportation.
        Senators gave the measure final approval Monday with a 47-0 vote.
        Gov. Pete Ricketts pitched the idea to lawmakers as way to streamline state services, although it's unlikely to generate any major savings. Ricketts has said the shift would allow the state to pour more money into runway and road projects without sacrificing jobs.
        Nebraska Department of Roads director Kyle Schneweis would lead the new department. Ronnie Mitchell, the director of the Department of Aeronautics, would oversee an aviation division within the agency.
 

