Nebraska passes legal immunity for heroin overdose help

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ People who seek medical help for opioid overdoses would be protected from drug charges under a bill that has won final approval from the Nebraska Legislature.

Senators voted 34-5 Monday to pass the bill to provide immunity from drug or drug paraphernalia charges to people who cooperate with medical professionals. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have similar laws.

The measure would provide immunity from civil liability to health care professionals who distribute medicine for life-threatening asthma attacks or allergic reactions.

It also would allow Nebraska doctors to prescribe medicine containing a marijuana extract for patients with seizures if the federal Food and Drug Administration approves the drug this summer.