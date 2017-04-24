Nebraska passes legal immunity for heroin overdose help - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska passes legal immunity for heroin overdose help

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ People who seek medical help for opioid overdoses would be protected from drug charges under a bill that has won final approval from the Nebraska Legislature.
        Senators voted 34-5 Monday to pass the bill to provide immunity from drug or drug paraphernalia charges to people who cooperate with medical professionals. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia have similar laws.
        The measure would provide immunity from civil liability to health care professionals who distribute medicine for life-threatening asthma attacks or allergic reactions.
        It also would allow Nebraska doctors to prescribe medicine containing a marijuana extract for patients with seizures if the federal Food and Drug Administration approves the drug this summer.

