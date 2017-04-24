56th and Old Cheney work to begin April 26

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

To prepare for pavement repair at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, work will begin Wednesday, April 26 on temporary median crossings on 56th just north and south of the intersection. At least one lane in each direction will be open during the median construction. The intersection will be closed starting the evening of April 30 and will reopen May 14. The new median crossings will provide access to adjacent businesses while the intersection is closed. Other traffic will be detoured to Highway 2, 40th Street, 48th Street and Pine Lake Road.

The rest of the work on Old Cheney between 40th Street and Highway 2 is expected to be completed under lane closures, with one lane of traffic open in each direction on Old Cheney Road. Temporary closures of the Old Cheney Trail will require a detour to the south side of Old Cheney Road.

The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November. It includes repairing or replacing deteriorated concrete panels and curbs, sealing joints and cracks and milling the concrete surface before overlaying with asphalt. Other work will include the replacing damaged storm drainage inlet tops, utility adjustments and restoring traffic signal elements impacted by the work.

As part of the Green Light Lincoln project, upgrades to the traffic signal at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road have been coordinated to coincide with the intersection closure. This will allow City staff to minimize the project’s impact on the public. The Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

More information about the project is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: old cheney)