56th and Old Cheney work to begin April 26

On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St.More >>
Authorities say a 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died after a car power window closed on his neck.More >>
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has been shot in a hand in northeast Omaha.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.More >>
An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.More >>
Authorities say a Washington man has died in a western Nebraska accident.More >>
A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.More >>
Nebraska's independent prison watchdog will be able to interview witnesses during ongoing law enforcement investigations under a bill given final approval from lawmakers.More >>
Raising Cane's partnered with Strider Bikes to give away 50 bicycles. Toddlers were given the chance to ride bikes and possibly win one, at Raising Cane's near 58th and Old Cheney. "So, today we are giving away 30 Strider bikes, so we have partnered with Strider, which is a no pedal balance bike," said Dee Collins, Director of Marketing for Raising Cane's. The event featured an obstacle course for toddlers, setup by Scheels, called the Strider Adventure Zone.More >>
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware that “Scammers” are calling residents in Sarpy County and advising individuals that they have missed jury duty and would have a warrant issued for their arrest if they did not pay a fine.More >>
Warm & windy today with a mostly sunny sky...More >>
