New bag policy coming to Husker events

The Husker Athletic Department wants to be "clear" with fans.

They are introducing a new safety initiative called “Wear Red, Be Clear”.

Under the new policy, each fan will be allowed to carry one large, clear bag, or a one–gallon Ziploc–style bag.

"World events continue to shape our industry,” Tim Henrichs, Assistant Director of Athletic Events, said. “Safety and security is our primary focus for our fans in and outside of our venue as well as our student athletes."

The new initiative is all about transparency.

Athletic Department representatives say the old policy created too much room for error.

"A lot of people tend to put oversized items in their bag and hide prohibited items underneath those items; so we can see through the bag now," Henrichs, said.

Anything on the clear bags, that will interfere with transparency, won't be allowed.

"Oversized logos on those bags or tinted bags or patterns on the bags are not going to be permissible,” Henrichs, said. “We can see through and see underneath items a lot easier with this policy."

Other items allowed include: binoculars, cameras, pre–approved seat cushions and a blanket if needed.

Nebraska joins seven other big ten schools and some NFL and NCAA venues with the clear bag policy.

Again, it is for all NU Athletic Venues.

Guests carrying unpermitted bags will be asked to return them to their cars. Fans may transfer personal items into a provided clear, Ziploc-style bag.