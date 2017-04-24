NE First Lady plants tree at Arbor Day celebration

Authorities say a 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died after a car power window closed on his neck.More >>
Authorities say a 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died after a car power window closed on his neck.More >>
On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St.More >>
On April 22nd at approximately 1630 hours Officers of the Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a robbery occurring in the parking lot of the Burger King located at 2805 S. 48th St.More >>
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has been shot in a hand in northeast Omaha.More >>
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has been shot in a hand in northeast Omaha.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney.More >>
Police are investigating an a SUV vs. motorcycle accident, near 14th and Old Cheney. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries The southbound lane on 14th just south of Old Cheney is blocked off. Police are urging drivers to avoid the area. This is a developing story, a reporter is on the scene.More >>
Authorities say a Washington man has died in a western Nebraska accident.More >>
Authorities say a Washington man has died in a western Nebraska accident.More >>
An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.More >>
An Omaha man arrested for robbing a Lincoln bank twice in 2 months is known as a serial bank robber.More >>
A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.More >>
A Nebraska man who was convicted of killing his 12-year-old sister when he was 14 has gotten a new sentence.More >>
To prepare for pavement repair at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, work will begin Wednesday, April 26 on temporary median crossings on 56th just north and south of the intersection.More >>
To prepare for pavement repair at 56th Street and Old Cheney Road, work will begin Wednesday, April 26 on temporary median crossings on 56th just north and south of the intersection.More >>
Nebraska's independent prison watchdog will be able to interview witnesses during ongoing law enforcement investigations under a bill given final approval from lawmakers.More >>
Nebraska's independent prison watchdog will be able to interview witnesses during ongoing law enforcement investigations under a bill given final approval from lawmakers.More >>
People who seek medical help for opioid overdoses would be protected from drug charges under a bill that has won final approval from the Nebraska Legislature.More >>
People who seek medical help for opioid overdoses would be protected from drug charges under a bill that has won final approval from the Nebraska Legislature.More >>