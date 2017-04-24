NE First Lady plants tree at Arbor Day celebration

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Another tree was planted at the Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City Monday. It marks the 145th annual Arbor Day celebration in the state.

"This is a Nebraska holiday originally," said Matt Harris with the Arbor Day Foundation. "From the humble start in Nebraska, it has now grown to where Arbor Day is celebrated in every state, and in countries throughout the world."

The state holiday remembers J. Sterling Morton, who was responsible for planting millions of trees in Nebraska. Nebraska's First Lady Susanne Shore helped plant the commemorative Bur Oak Monday. Tree planting and conservation are part of her 150th Nebraska Birthday initiative.

"We used to be called the Great American Desert," she explained. "It's because when pioneers came across they didn't see trees. And because of what J. Sterling Morton has done for our state and what the Arbor Day Foundation has done for our state that we now have trees."

The Bur Oak planted Monday is a descendant of the 177-year-old Morton Oak that J. Sterling first planted when he came to Nebraska. Speakers at the celebration say the day is about planting trees for future generations. Now that "Great American Desert" boasts the nation's largest man-made forest.

"What the Arbor Day Foundation continues to grow for the world, for the nation, and for our state--it brings honor to Nebraska," said the First Lady.

If you want to get in the spirit of Arbor Day, here is a link to the 150th celebration website where you can sponsor planting a tree in the Nebraska forest.