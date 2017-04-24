Joint operation with FBI, DEA, and Lancaster County Drug Task Force results in drug bust

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that on Monday April 24, 2017 a joint operation involving the FBI, DEA and the Lincoln/Lancaster County Drug Task Force (LLCDTF) led to the arrest of four individuals for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute. The joint operation also led to the execution of eleven search warrants throughout the Lincoln and Omaha, NE area.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Randall Thysse commended the agencies involved, stating, “An operation of this magnitude cannot occur without the cooperation and commitment of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. These combined efforts will continue to have a significant impact on eradicating the scourge of drugs from our local communities.”

The operation resulted in 4 federal arrests, 4 state arrests, and the execution of 11 federal search warrant. The search warrants resulted in the recovery of firearms, cash drug proceeds and several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Darin Thimmesch also lauded the efforts of the agencies involved stating “The successful culmination of this investigation can be directly attributed to the cooperative efforts of the numerous federal, state, and local agencies involved. The law enforcement and prosecutorial efforts have made a substantial impact by removing a significant trafficking organization, and its ability to distribute drugs, from the streets of our community.” Names of the individuals arrested will be available when the indictments are unsealed by the court.

Nebraska Law Enforcement Agencies involved in the operation/investigation

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Drug Enforcement Administration

U.S. Marshal Service

Homeland Security Investigation

Lincoln Police Department

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

Nebraska State Patrol

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department

Crete Police Department

National Guard – Counter Drug Unit