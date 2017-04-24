Nebraska senators push to let teachers restrain students - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska senators push to let teachers restrain students

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Conservative lawmakers in Nebraska are pushing for a bill that would allow teachers to use physical force to restrain disruptive students.
        Supporters of the bill defeated an attempt to kill it Monday but don't appear to have the 33 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster. The bill would allow teachers to use force to restrain violent students and restrain students without force if they destroy property. It would protect teachers from legal action or administrative discipline.
        Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, the bill's sponsor, says it's a common-sense law that will let teachers maintain discipline in the classroom. It would not affect the state's ban on corporal punishment.
        Opponents say the state should not pass any law allowing teachers to hurt children.

