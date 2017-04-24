NEB Softball: Knighten Taken 25th by Scrap Yard Dawgs in NPF Draft

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Scrap Yard Dawgs selected Nebraska senior MJ Knighten in the fifth round of Monday night’s National Pro Fastpitch Draft in Nashville. The Dawgs took Knighten with the No. 25 overall pick.

The Dawgs selected Knighten on Monday one year after taking former Husker All-American Kiki Stokes with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NPF Draft. The Dawgs also traded for former Husker All-American Taylor Edwards in the offseason, as the team is expected to have three former Huskers on its roster this summer.

Per NCAA rules, Knighten cannot sign with the Dawgs or officially begin her professional career until the end of her Nebraska career. Having to wait to officially become a professional did not diminish the excitement of being drafted for the Buena Park, Calif., native.

"I was honestly speechless," Knighten said about seeing her name pop us as the Dawgs' fifth draft pick. "Even though I knew it could happen, I was still in shock."

Knighten is one of the top overall players in the history of Nebraska softball. Considered one of the top defensive third basemen in the draft, Knighten has left her mark on the Husker offensive record book. She enters Tuesday’s game at Creighton third all-time at Nebraska in RBIs (183), fourth in runs (179), fifth in average (.360), hits (248), home runs (40), extra-base hits (79) and slugging percentage (.602), ninth in walks (94) and 10th in triples (7). She is the only player in program history to average 1.0 hit, 1.0 run and 1.0 RBI per game for an entire season and is the only Husker to steal 30 bases and hit 30 home runs in a career.

In addition to her gaudy offensive numbers, Knighten has consistently been recognized among the top collegiate softball players in the nation. This season, Knighten is one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, the first Husker softball player to be a finalist for the award. In 2016, Knighten was named a first-team All-American, becoming the seventh first-team All-American in program history and the first Husker infielder to earn first-team All-America accolades since 1999. Named the No. 4 player in the country by ESPN.com in the preseason, Knighten has also earned All-Big Ten honors in each of her first three seasons and is a two-time first-team all-region selection.

A team captain who has helped Nebraska to one Big Ten title and one NCAA Regional championship in her first three seasons, Knighten has left a lasting legacy on the Husker softball program and is deserving of her high draft selection according to Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle.

“We are extremely happy for and proud of MJ," Revelle said. "She has earned this moment through her performance, work ethic and her spirit for the game."

Revelle also said the Husker program was honored to have three players set to play for the Scrap Yard Dawgs this summer.

"The fact that Taylor, Kiki and MJ have all been reunited as teammates is thrilling for our program. They are all incredible human beings who play some really good softball. I expect Husker Nation will be cheering loudly for the Scrap Yard Dawgs."

The 2017 National Pro Fastpitch season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 1, when the defending league champion Chicago Bandits host the Akron Racers. The first chance for Knighten to make her season debut will be on Thursday, June 8, when the Scrap Yard Dawgs take on the Texas Charge in the season opener for both teams.

Fans can learn more about the NPF by visiting the league’s website at www.profastpitch.com. For more information on the Scrap Yard Dawgs, fans can visit the team’s website at www.scrapyarddawgs.com.