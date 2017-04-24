Safety experts urge caution in the wake of tragedy

A Schuyler family suffered an unthinkable loss, and it's a solemn reminder to always think about safety, when it comes to children.

A three-year-old was suffocated after an automatic car window rolled up on his neck, outside of a store on April 15th.

Passerby's pulled the child from the vehicle, but CPR efforts weren't enough. Everton Romero was later pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital.

The mother says, she doesn't know how the accident happened.

Julie Anderson of the Lancaster County Health Department says, it's a reminder that children face a lot of dangers in the car.

"Kids are really intrigued by things that are power...you know, have power. And windows are certainly a good example of that, and pushing that button to see it go up and down is something that they're interested in doing," said Anderson.

50 children have been killed in similar incidents in a nearly 30 year span, but power windows have also caused thousands of injuries, according to kidsandcars.org.

Experts say, it takes just 22 lbs of force to the head or neck area of an infant to cause death. Power windows exert up to 30 to 80 lbs of force, add that together and that's a lethal combination.

Anderson thinks, perhaps, more safety features should be adopted by auto manufacturers to prevent such accidents.

"In 2010, automakers were told to make the buttons a little harder to push, they did that in cars that are newer than 2010. But what they didn't include were feature, that if the car window raise, it automatically goes down; if something comes into contact with it," added Anderson.

But until then, it's always good for parents to always be alert.

"Parent's get busy, you know, they get distracted and the situations where kids are playing with the windows, and things happen."