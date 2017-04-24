11th and P Redevelopment nears final approval

Downtown Lincoln’s oldest building is one step closer to looking new again.

Formerly the Lincoln Commercial Club, developers want the building at 11th and P Streets that Misty's now calls home to get a facelift – including adding the new, 7–story Kindler boutique hotel right behind it.

“It will have a unique, local feel,” David Landis, director of urban development for the city said. “The internal drawings we have seen are quite gorgeous. And then on the other part of the project we will have returned to us at least for common use in the public a beautiful, beautiful ballroom..It’s going to be a wonderful asset we can all enjoy.

The city council held a public hearing on the project Monday, but no opponents voiced their opinion.

The nearly $12 million project will use $1.6 million in city TIF funding, which means the city won't get to collect property taxes for 15 years, when the money is repaid..

Landis said it's worth the wait.

"After that the taxes will essentially be about nine times higher than what they are now,” he said. “Every year that property will produce about nine times more taxes than what they do now. And those taxes will go to our schools, our county, our city our NRD and it will help Lincoln be stronger and better."

If approved by city council next Monday, the redevelopment at 11th and P will be the third downtown project using TIF funds to be approved in 3 weeks.

"If you haven't been to Lincoln for awhile, come back,” Landis said. “We look different."

If approved, the city says the project should be finished by June of July 2018, just in time for UNL move-in day and the start of football season.