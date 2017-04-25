Woman arrested for $12,000 worth of credit card fraud - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman arrested for $12,000 worth of credit card fraud

Lincoln Police arrested 50-year-old Christina Chambers yesterday for Criminal Impersonation (felony III).  They say she is suspected of opening six credit card accounts under family members’ names and charging an excess of $12,000 over a 6 month period.

