Woman arrested for $12,000 worth of credit card fraud

A Schuyler family suffered an unthinkable loss, and it's a solemn reminder to always think about safety, when it comes to children. A three-year-old was suffocated after an automatic car window rolled up on his neck, outside of a store on April 15th. Passerby's pulled the child from the vehicle, but CPR efforts weren't enough. Everton Romero was later pronounced dead at an Omaha hospital.