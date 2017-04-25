8 people arrested, drugs, guns seized in Lincoln, Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say eight people have been arrested with guns and drugs in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.
        Federal prosecutors say several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana were found during 11 searches conducted Monday. Authorities declined to provide any names until indictments are unsealed.
        Four people were arrested on federal charges and the remainder on state charges.
        Ten law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.

