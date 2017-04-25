Excellence in Education: Arbor Day Celebration at Wysong

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

Early Arbor Day celebrations continue across Nebraska. Today, it was a group of elementary students sharing their love for trees.

"Trees, trees. I love trees. Brown, damp, and free. They grow and grow and grow, so please love every tree," reads Kasey. She's a second grade student at Wysong Elementary.

At the celebration, Wysong students read poems, sang songs, and listened to guest speakers.

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, Forestry Board, and Sowers Club were all on hand to talk about the importance of trees.

Each Wysong class got to plant a tree outside their school.

Each year a different school is chosen to host the Arbor Day celebration.

"I think it was cool that we got to do our first arbor day celebration and that it was the first time singing our song for the public," says Sam, a third grade student.

Other Lincoln students will also get a chance to plant trees this week. The Sowers Club donated 4,000 trees for local fourth grade students to plant.