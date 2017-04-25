Whiteclay Beer Store Owners Filed an Appeal - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

         The owners of four Nebraska beer stores that sell millions of cans of beer each year near a South Dakota Indian reservation are appealing a state regulator's decision not to renew their liquor licenses.

         The appeal filed Monday in Lancaster County District Court says the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission's decision last week was arbitrary, unsupported by evidence and contrary to Nebraska law.

