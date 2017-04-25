2017 Huskers Tour Announced

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst and Head Football Coach Mike Riley will be traveling throughout the state to thank the greatest fans in college sports, while also providing an exclusive inside look at the 2017 football season with eight Huskers Tour stops.

These eight Huskers Tour stops, presented by First National Bank, are planned for May 8th through May 12th in Lincoln, Alliance, McCook, Grand Island, Omaha, Elkhorn, Fremont and Nebraska City. Husker fans of all ages are welcome to attend the public events. Joining Eichorst and Coach Riley at various stops will be members of the Nebraska Spirit Squad, additional coaches, staff and Husker letterwinners. Eichorst and Coach Riley will also visit with media and Husker IMG Radio Network affiliates at each stop.



* Tickets for these events will be available, at designated locations, beginning on Thursday, April 27th at 9 a.m., while supplies last and according to maximum capacities.

HUSKERS TOUR EVENTS SCHEDULE:

Monday, May 8 – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT, Lunch with Lincoln Executive Club in Lincoln (buffet serving at 11:30 a.m.)

@ The Nebraska Club (233 S. 13th Street, Suite 2000)

Tickets: $15 at the door (as space allows) or contact Tim Brusnahan at tbrusnahan@allophone.net

Tuesday, May 9 – 10-11 a.m. (NOTE: Mountain Time), Brunch in Alliance

@ Newberry’s (110 W. 4th Street)

Tickets *: Complimentary tickets can be picked up at First National Bank (124 W. 3rd St.).

Tuesday, May 9 – 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. CDT, Reception in McCook

@ Red Willow County Fairgrounds (W. 5th and O St.)

Tickets *: Complimentary tickets can be picked up at the McCook Chamber of Commerce (203 W. 2nd St.)

Tuesday, May 9 – 5:15 – 7 p.m. CDT, Pep Rally in Grand Island (Sports Nightly Broadcasting Live from Event)

@ The Balz Reception Hall (213 N. Sycamore St.)

Tickets *: Complimentary tickets can be picked up at First National Bank locations (810 Allen Drive and/or 2023 South Locust in Grand Island). Complimentary food and soft drinks while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 10 – Exclusive Pep Rally/Reception for First National Bank employees in Omaha;

@ First National Bank.

Private event, by invitation only.

Thursday, May 11 – 4:30 – 6 p.m. CDT, Happy Hour in Fremont

@ Fremont Golf Club (2710 N. Somers Ave.)

Tickets *: Complimentary tickets can be picked up at First National Bank (152 E. 6th St. and/or 801 E. 23rd St. in Fremont) Complimentary food and soft drinks while supplies last.

Thursday, May 11 – 6:30 - 8 p.m. CDT, Happy Hour in Elkhorn (Sports Nightly Broadcasting Live from Event)

@ The Mark (20902 Cumberland Road)

Tickets: No admission charged, no tickets needed, open to public, complimentary food and soft drinks while supplies last.

Friday, May 12 – 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. CDT, Lunch in Nebraska City

@ The Golf Club at Table Creek (56331 I Road)

Tickets *: Purchase at the Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce (806 1st Ave.)



More information can be found on Huskers.com as the events get closer. Please note: First National Bank also operates as First National Bank North Platte in Alliance and First National Bank Fremont in Fremont.